Denis Courtney, Rockfield, Faha, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 5 to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown for 11 O Clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR