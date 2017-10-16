Denis Costello, Addergown, Ballyduff.

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Tuesday, (Oct.17th.) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal @ 7pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff.  Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, (Oct.18th.) @ 11am.  Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.

