Denis Costello, Addergown, Ballyduff.

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Tuesday, (Oct.17th.) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal @ 7pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, (Oct.18th.) @ 11am. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.
Latest News
Christopher Smyth, 64/65 The Strand Walmer, London and formerly of Church St. Listowel.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel form 5pm to7pm this evening. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass for Christopher...
[LIVE BLOG] KERRY UPDATES: Hurricane Ophelia
8.45am Over 1,637 customers in the Killarney and Milltown areas are without power this morning. The ESB’s Power Check website reports that a fault occurred after...
Over 1,600 customers in Killarney and Milltown areas without power
Over 1,600 customers in the Killarney and Milltown areas are without power this morning. The ESB’s Power Check website reports that a fault occurred after...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY Munster captain Peter O'Mahony admits his team have a number of things to work on following yesterday's Champions Cup draw with Castre in France....
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Tralee Town Football Board Suits Select U16 Div 2 Final Ardfert 4-12 Austin Stacks 3-11 Kelliher's Mills U13 Championship semi-final Ardfert 2-2 Na Gaeil 3-11 East Kerry Football MD...
Latest Sports
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY Munster captain Peter O'Mahony admits his team have a number of things to work on following yesterday's Champions Cup draw with Castre in France....
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Tralee Town Football Board Suits Select U16 Div 2 Final Ardfert 4-12 Austin Stacks 3-11 Kelliher's Mills U13 Championship semi-final Ardfert 2-2 Na Gaeil 3-11 East Kerry Football MD...
Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR MENS DIV 2: KCYMS 39, St Annes 42 Lee Strand Juveniles U18 DIV 1 GIRLS: Team Kerry 59, Cahersiveen 35 U16 BOYS DIV 1: KCYMS...