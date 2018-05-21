Denis ‘Batt’ O Sullivan, Killafadda, Kilgarvan

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Quill’s Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Monday from 7 to 9pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilgarvan. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

