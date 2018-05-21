reposing at Quill’s Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Monday from 7 to 9pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilgarvan. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Rena Buckley has confirmed her retirement from inter-county action. The dual star won 18 All Ireland titles across two codes in a...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Wednesday 23rd May 2018 Denny Premier A 7-30 Fenit Samphires v Dingle Bay Rovers, Venue Mounthawk Park All weather Pitch. Denny...
Denis ‘Batt’ O Sullivan, Killafadda, Kilgarvan
Kerry Golf News & Results
Beaufort (Men's Branch) 18th May – Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Winner: Denis O’Mahony (14) 31 pts Congratulations to the...
Timmy Sheehan’s Sports Slot – May 19th, 2018
CS Clochain Breanainn Manager Says League Final Victory Is Absolutely Unbelievable
CS Clochain Breanainn manager Tom Foley says their Denny Division 2B League Final victory is absolutely unbelievable. A 5-1 win over Mainebank gave them the...