Demolition of former Denny Factory site to be complete by February

Demolition of the former Denny Factory site will be complete by February of next year.

Councillor Pa Daly brought a motion to a recent monthly meeting of the Tralee Municipal District, asking for an update on the works.

In response, Kerry County Council says the demolition of the existing buildings has commenced, with initial stabilisation works taking place on the red brick chimney, which is to be retained.

Consultants are currently engaged in the development of a master plan, and a draft proposal is scheduled to be available to council members before Christmas.

