Demolition begins at historic Tralee site

Demolition works have begun on a historic site in Tralee.

It is part of a major redevelopment of the former Denny Bacon Factory site at the Island of Geese.

The strategic 2.3 acre site was gifted to the people of Tralee by Kerry Group in 2014.

In April, Reddy Architecture and Urbanism were appointed as consultants to draw up a plan on how to best utilise the site; a minimum of 30% will be retained as a public amenity space.

The masterplan will be completed by the end of the year.

Malachy Walsh and Partners on behalf of Kerry County Council have selected Munster company Loftus Demolition and Recycling Limited to clear the site at The Island of Geese.

The firm has taken control of the site with demolition works to get underway from today; the regeneration plan will see some historical structures including a red brick chimney retained.