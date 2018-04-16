Demand for fodder in Kerry not as strong as last week

The Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association says demand for fodder in the county is not as strong as last week.

PRO Jason Fleming says this due to better weather being forecast for the latter part of the week.

Farmers who are still in need of fodder are being asked to contact Co-Ops or stores in advance to book bales.

Kerry Agribusiness in Castleisland is to have a delivery of silage today, Browne’s have haylage and hay in stock and Kerry Agribusiness in Rathmore is expecting hay or silage in the coming days.