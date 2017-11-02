Delegation from Kerry travelling to Berlin to promote tourism in the county

A delegation from Kerry is travelling to Berlin today to promote tourism in the county.

Kerry County Council, Kerry Airport, Destination Kerry, local tourism partners, Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Ireland, and the Irish Embassy will depart for the German city this evening.

Minister of State Brendan Griffin leads the delegation, which aims to showcase Kerry as a destination for German holidaymakers through a major trade and consumer promotion in Berlin.

Ryanair operates the new route from Kerry to Berlin Schönefeld, with the inaugural flight having departed on Sunday morning.

Marketing Executive with Kerry Airport, Noel Ryan, says the trip is all about promoting the Kerry product.