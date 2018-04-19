Delegation from Kerry County Council to travel to Brussels on two day visit

Nine councillors and three senior Kerry County Council officials will travel to Brussels next week for meetings at the European Parliament.

The twelve member delegation will engage with Ireland South MEPs – including Kilcummin native Seán Kelly – on matters of interest to Kerry during the two day visit next Wednesday (April 25th) and Thursday (April 26th).

The delegation travelling to Brussels includes three Fine Gael councillors – Patrick Connor-Scarteen, Pat McCarthy and Jim Finucane and five from Fianna Fáil – Niall Kelleher, John Lucid, Tom McEllistrim, Norma Moriarty and Michael O’Shea.

Labour Cllr Graham Spring will also travel to the European Parliament.

Kerry County Council Chief Executive Moira Murrell, Director of Services for Housing and Corporate Services Martin O’Donoghue and Director of Services for Economic and Community Development, Michael Scannell also form part of the delegation.

The focus of the visit is on policy and recent developments at European level in relation to economic, enterprise and rural development.

During their visit, the councillors and council officials will meet with Ireland South MEPs and EU officials, including west Kerry native, Micheal Ó Conchúir, Secretary-General of the European Alliance Political Group.