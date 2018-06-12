Delay to works to facilitate Kenmare’s new casual trading bye-laws

Works to facilitate new casual trading laws in Kenmare have been delayed.

Kerry County Council had hoped to have the new system of casual trading in place for the summer season however following initial works there has been no construction in the town square for the past few weeks.

Kerry County Council passed new bye-laws to regulate casual trading in Kenmare in March, following lengthy court issues, thus ending over 20 years of uncertainty on the matter.





Work on the town’s Fair Green and the Square began in April and part of the pavement in the Square has been widened to allow for a pedestrian crossing. Since then, a number of casual traders have permanently parked where planned works will have to take place.

It is not clear if this has contributed to the delay. Kerry County Council is working with a number of other agencies on the project, such as ESB Networks and Transport Infrastructure Ireland, and this could also be leading to the length of time to complete the new street and parking layout.

Radio Kerry understands the new bye-laws on casual trading are due to come into force on the 12th of July.The council had previously written to businesses in the town saying that June 4th was the last day that they would be permitted to put tables and chairs out on parking spaces, however, the practice still continues.