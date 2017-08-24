Deirdre discusses the hidden tragedy of miscarriage

IRA informer Seán O’Callaghan dies
The IRA informer Seán O'Callaghan has died at the age of 62. The Tralee native died yesterday while on holiday in Jamaica visiting a family...
Owner of Tralee nursing home extremely upset by reports of charging for Mass
Kerry councillors on the Southern Regional Health Forum say they have never heard allegations of residents in nursing homes in the county for religious...
Billboard campaign about HPV Vaccine begins in Kerry
A billboard campaign about the HPV vaccine has begun in Kerry. The campaign is spear headed by a group called Inform Parents. The group says it...
A Kerryman in the Capital – August 24th, 2017
Aidan Savage from Ballymac has lived in Dublin for almost a decade. He tells Jerry what it’s like to live in Dublin with the...
Maurice Bric – August 23rd, 2017
Joe McGill was joined by Professor of History at UCD and the Director of the Daniel O'Connell Summer School, Caherciveen native Maurice Bric. Among...
Seán O’Callaghan’s Interview from November 2015 – August 24th, 2017
It was announced today that that the IRA garda informer had died. In November 2015, he gave an interview to Jerry on Kerry Today...