Defeat For Kerry Basketballers In Schools Final

Intermediate School Killorglin have lost their All-Ireland Schools League U19A Boys Final.

They were beaten 52-35 by St Joseph’s College The Bish from Galway.

The Bish were in control from the off, driving into an early 17-9 lead at the end of the first with good scoring from James Connaire, Padraic Lenihan and Liam Nolan.

Killorglin were battling hard at the other end though, with Darragh O’Connor and Eoin Evans working hard on defence, and getting some vital early scores to keep them in touch.

A strong second quarter display from The Bish saw them widen the gap to 27-13, with James Cummins and Nolan shining brightest once more, while strong defence from James Connaire kept Killorglin to scoring just two baskets, one each for Dara Casey and Eoin O’Sullivan.

Momentum stayed with The Bish in the third, with Nolan again one of the shooting stars for the Galway school, while Connaire and Cummins also bagged some good scores. Killorglin were really beginning to cause problems at the other end though, with Evans, O’Connor, Dara Casey and Roan Moriarty finding the target in style, and Moriarty proving to be very hard to guard for the Bish, who still held the lead, 45-27 going into the last.

A much closer affair ensued in the last as Killorglin continued their good run from the third quarter, to close the gap back by the midway point. Super defence from Aaron Kiernan for The Bish managed to stem the tide somewhat, and a huge block for him, followed by an even bigger three-pointer at the other end saw The Bish back in control and, despite the best efforts of Killorglin, they managed to hold onto their lead in style, winning out 52-35 in the end.

ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGE (THE BISH): James Cummins (9), Iarla Sullivan, Padraic Lenihan (4), Pavel Gillick, Daire McNulty (3), Liam Nolan (16), James Connaire (13), Matthew Sweeney, Aaron Kiernan (3), James Lyons (4), Kevyn Burke, Thomas Togher.

INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL KILLORGLIN: Roan Moriarty (5), Gearoid Griffin, Rory O’Connor, Tim Moskal, Dara Casey (5), Daragh O’Connor (13), Ronan Fitzpatrick, Eoin O’Sullivan (2), Eoin Evans (10), Eoin O’Hagan.

MVP: Liam Nolan (St Joseph’s College The Bish)

Colaiste Chiarain of Leixlip completed a thrilling double of All Ireland title wins this afternoon, as they scooped the U19 A Girls All Ireland Schools League title with a four-point win over Holy Faith Clontarf. This afternoon’s win follows on from the school being crowned Subway Schools U19 A Cup champions back in January. Today though, it was all about the fourth quarter for the Kildare school as, despite trailing by 15 points at one stage of the game, they launched the comeback of all comebacks to win out the title in dazzling fashion. The fourth quarter charge was led by Irish international stars, Sorcha Tiernan and Ciara Bracken, as they brought their side back from an eight-point deficit at the end of the third, to take the lead midway through the fourth thanks to a huge long range three from Tiernan. That, coupled with huge defense from Niamh Masterson, was the winning of the game as momentum swung firmly in their favour and they didn’t look back.

The final league final of the day saw a repeat of the U16 C Girls Subway Schools Cup final, with Jesus and Mary Gortnor Abbey facing Cup champions St Colmcilles Knocklyon once more. Revenge was sweet for Gortnor Abbey though, as they overcame Knocklyon 28-22 to win the All Ireland U16 C title. Today’s final certainly didn’t disappoint, with the game neck-in-neck from the midway point of the first quarter right through until the final buzzer. A stand-out display by St Colmcilles’ Emma Mullins was the talk of the Arena as the talented young teenager 20 of her side’s 22 point tally, while Caoimhe Walsh put in an MVP display for Gortnor Abbey to help drive them home to glory.