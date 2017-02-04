Defeat For Ireland In Six Nations Opener

Ireland have suffered a defeat in their Six Nations opener away to Scotland at Murrayfield.

The Scots pipped the game on a 27-22 scoreline.

Ireland were 21-3 down after half an hour, but after scoring 17 unanswered points , Ireland got their noses in front at 22-21. However accuracy at the ruck to undid all their hard work. Jamie Heaslip was punished for not rolling away to allow clinical kicker Greig Laidlaw to put Scotland ahead once again. Heaslip again was at fault again at the death, coming in from the side to give the Scot’s the chance to eat up the clock with a late penalty.

With a full time report, here is Stuart Cameron