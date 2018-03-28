Deer Starving and Dying on Innisfallen Island – March 28th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Fianna Fáil Councillor John Joe Culloty says deer are starving to death, and the ecology of Innisfallen Island is ruined due to deer overpopulation. He spoke to Jerry who received a response to Cllr Culloty’s concerns from the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

