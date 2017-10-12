Deer Lodge Mental Health Unit found to have radon levels above recommended levels – October 12th, 2017

A HSE unit, which opened three months ago at a cost of 13 million euro, has been found to have radon levels greater than the amount recommended for residential facilities. Parts of the 40 bed Deer Lodge Mental Health Unit in Killarney had radon gas levels greater than the recommended 200 becquerels per cubic metre. Jerry speaks to Cormac Williams of the Psychiatric Nurses’ Association about this and also gets a response from the HSE on the matter.