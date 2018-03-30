Deer cull takes place at historic Killarney site

Twenty-seven deer have been culled on Innisfallen Island this week according to the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Fianna Fáil councillor, John Joe Culloty, revealed this week that Sika deer on the island, which is part of Killarney National Park, were dying as a result of starvation.

He made the discovery after visiting the island last weekend.

Tweny deer are now left on the island following the cull.

Cllr Culloty discovered the poor condition of the deer and widespread bark stripping of trees by the animals on Innisfallen Island which is home to the ruins of a 12th century monastery.

He also found several dead and emaciated deer.

In response, the NPWS initiated a cull on Wednesday which has left a herd of 20 Sika deer in place.

Cllr Culloty had called for the island to be cleared of deer for some time to allow it recover ecologically.

The NPWS has responded to calls for a deer management plan for Killarney National Park by stating that Innisfallen Island is managed as part of the National Park and that there are ongoing programmes in place to manage deer and habitats.