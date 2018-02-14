Dedicated stroke unit opens in University Hospital Kerry

A dedicated stroke unit has opened in University Hospital Kerry.

Calls for such a facility for people who suffer strokes in the county have been ongoing for many years, and the facility was due to open last December.

Up until today’s development, the nearest stroke units for Kerry patients were in Limerick and Cork.

Over the past number of years, University Hospital Kerry treated, on average, 200 stroke patients per year.

Today’s development will allow the acute management of all patients presenting with stroke to be co-ordinated in one area, overseen by a dedicated stroke team.

Fianna Fáil Deputy John Brassil welcomed the news, saying the opening of the new dedicated stroke unit will greatly improve the ability of the hospital and its medical staff to treat patients.

He adds, over the past number of years, the recruitment and retention of specialist medical professional to provide stroke services has been a major challenge at the hospital.

The dedicated stroke unit treated its first patients today.