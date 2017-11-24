Dedicated stroke unit to open at University Hospital Kerry next month

A dedicated stroke unit is to open at University Hospital Kerry next month.

Calls for such a facility for people who suffer strokes in the county have been ongoing for many years.

Currently the nearest stroke units for Kerry patients are in Limerick and Cork.

Politicians have been calling for a stroke unit for University Hospital Kerry for over a decade ago, saying the outcome for a person who suffers a stroke can be substantially different the quicker they’re transferred to a dedicated unit.

In May 2013, the HSE said a stroke unit would open in Kerry by the end of that year, but that didn’t materialise.

The health service, however, has now confirmed that a four-bedded stroke unit will open in UHK in Tralee next month.

It’ll allow the acute management of all patients presenting with stroke to be co-ordinated in one area, overseen by a dedicated stroke team.

It’ll follow national policies, procedures and guidelines, and aims to improve outcomes for those affected by stroke.

The details were revealed by General Manager of UHK, Fearghal Grimes in response to a question from Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin at the recent HSE South Health Forum.