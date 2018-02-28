A Decision On Weekend League Games To Be Made On Friday

The GAA will wait until Friday to make a decision on whether this weekend’s League games will go ahead.

There’s a full round of fixtures slated for the Football League across Saturday and Sunday.

While the final round of group games in the hurling league are set to be played on Sunday.

If they’re called off it could prove problematic, with no free weekends between now and the slated final date of March 24th.

Kerry are due to take on Dublin on Saturday evening in Croke Park in the Allianz Football League while the Kerry Hurlers travel to Mullingar to take on Westmeath on Sunday.