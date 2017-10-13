Decision to refuse planning for Killarney entertainment facility appealed

The developers behind a proposed entertainment facility in Killarney have appealed a decision not to grant planning.

The case is to be considered by An Bord Pleanala.

Torcbridge Limited are hoping to build a regional entertainment facility at the site of the former Torc Great Southern Hotel on Park Road, Killarney.

The development will include a premium large format cinema, four other screens and a restaurant.

The project also includes car parking, bicycle stands, signage and site development.

In August, Kerry County Council planners turned down the application.

Torcbridge Limited has now appealed this to An Bord Pleanala.

The planning appeals board will decide on the case by January 30th next.