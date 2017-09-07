Decision on Listowel Bypass could be delayed

It could be several months before An Bord Pleanala will make a decision on the Listowel Bypass development.

The oral hearing into the proposed 5.95km western and northern bypass of town has now concluded; it began Tuesday morning at the Listowel Arms Hotel before inspector Pauline Fitzpatrick.

Kerry County Council has applied to An Bord Pleanala for approval to make Compulsory Purchase Orders for the land needed and also to extinguish 12 rights-of-way; it has also applied for planning permission for the entire project.

A decision is due by November 9th, but that could be delayed due to a shortage of board members in An Bord Pleanala.

On day three of the oral hearing into the proposed N69 Listowel Bypass, closing submissions were heard from a number of parties, although they weren’t obliged to make one.

Christina O’Connor representing the residents of Forge Road again raised the severing of the road, saying the proposed path doesn’t address their concerns.

She said elderly people in the lower part of the road will be cut off from their neighbours by the bypass, and she cited cases where they would be in need such as bad weather and the recent water outage.

Michael Pixie O’Gorman of the Listowel Anti-Bypass Community raised the issue of John B Keane Grove, which he claims will become an island, as the road is one side, and the proposed cycle way on the other.

John Healy, also of the Listowel Anti-Bypass Community, asked An Bord Pleanala to refer Kerry County Council back to the route selection stage, and that the council re-engage with the people of the town.

Dermot Flanagan, Senior Counsel acting on behalf of Kerry County Council said the proposed route meets the needs of Listowel for people who live, work, and visit the town.

Inspector Pauline Fitzpatrick said a report will now be prepared and submitted to the board of An Bord Pleanala.

They are due to make a decision by the 9th of November, however it’s possible that deadline won’t be met as An Bord Pleanala is advising there are delays in making decisions due to a shortage of board members.