Decision on future of Tralee Courthouse due before year end

A decision on the future of Tralee Courthouse will be made before the year end.

This week a delegation met with CEO of the Courts Service, Brendan Ryan, over the future of court services in the county.

Councillor and Solicitor Pa Daly says the Courts Service prefers brown field sites, which would mean a new Tralee Courthouse may be located outside of the town centre.

The delegation, which includes solicitors and politicians, is opposed to moving the courthouse to a location outside of the town centre, including Ballymullen.

A courts complex will be maintained in the county; however, Councillor Daly says a decision on the location of Tralee Courthouse will be made in the coming months.