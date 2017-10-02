Decision on extending Skellig Michael visitor season due next month

The Office of Public Works will announce a decision on the length of the Skellig Michael visitor season by early November.

Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, had requested a full review, following discussions with local boatmen.

The four-and-a-half-month tourist visiting season is to end today.

There have been calls to extend the season, which begins in mid-May, due to the increase in demand since the island was featured in the Star Wars movie franchise.

The OPW has confirmed Minister of State Kevin Moran requested a full review on the length of the season, and they hope to announce a decision by early November.