Decision due in March on proposed redevelopment of West Kerry hotel

An Bord Pleanala is to make a decision on the 14th of March on whether to allow a major redevelopment of a Dingle hotel.

Kerry County Council granted planning permission to the owners of the Dingle Skellig Hotel in October, but it was then appealed by third parties.

Euprepia Enterprises Limited, the owners of the Dingle Skellig Hotel, which is located at Emlagh West and Farran, plan to construct a part-three and part-four storey extension, including 32 bedrooms.

It’s also proposed to extend the hotel entrance and restaurant, and to redevelop the existing bedroom block to provide external insulation.

The existing carpark is to be remodelled, and a new one is to be developed.

Kerry County Council granted planning permission for the development in October, but this was then appealed by third parties Jonathan and Michael T Moriarty, and Ricky and Dawn Keane to An Bord Pleanala.

A decision is now due to be made on the case by the 14th of March.