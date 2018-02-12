Decision due on future of Tralee Courthouse

The Courts Service is due to make a decision on the future of Tralee Courthouse soon.

It follows several meetings between the service and members of Tralee Municipal District, Kerry Law Society, Kerry County Council management and business representatives who are in favour of retaining the courthouse at its current Ashe Street location.

Those concerned stakeholders say they acknowledge that the courthouse needs improvement including having adequate wheelchair access.

The Courts Service are considering a number of options including relocating the courthouse.

A meeting of stakeholders, organised by Tralee-based solicitor and Kerry County Councillor Pa Daly, is being held tomorrow to discuss the matter further.