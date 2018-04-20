Resposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this evening (Fri April 20th) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm this evening to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Deborah O’Sullivan née Lenihan, Connolly Park & formerly of Boheroe, Abbeydorney.
Resposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this evening (Fri April 20th) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm this evening to Our Lady...
Over 500 customers outside Killarney are without power
Over 500 customers outside Killarney are without power this morning. There are currently two faults in Coolcorcoran affecting surrounding areas – one outage is impacting...
Claim up to 70% of UHK workforce leaving or considering leaving their position
Up to 70% of nurses and midwives at University Hospital Kerry are leaving - or considering leaving - their positions. That's according to Sinn Féin...
‘The Daily Mile’ pilot launched this morning at Blennerville National School
A new initiative for primary schools - The Daily Mile - is being launched in Kerry this morning. Athletics Ireland and the Kerry Recreation and...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY The teams for the weekend's Champions Cup semi finals are due to be named at lunchtime. Keith Earls is set to return for Munster's game...
Latest Sports
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY The teams for the weekend's Champions Cup semi finals are due to be named at lunchtime. Keith Earls is set to return for Munster's game...
Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Lee Strand County U16 Hurling Semi-Final Lixnaw 5-11 Kilmoyley 1-5 Lee Strand County U14 Football League Division 9 Laune Rangers B 3.09 Milltown Castlemaine 3.05 North Kerry Ladies...
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Premier B Classic Fc 2-3 Mitchels Avenue Scorers: Classic Fc-Mike Conway, Brendan Smith Mitchels Avenue-David Courtney, Chris O’Sullivan, Scott Hennessey