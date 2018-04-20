Deborah O’Sullivan née Lenihan, Connolly Park & formerly of Boheroe, Abbeydorney.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Resposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this evening (Fri April 20th) from 4pm to 6pm.  Removal at 6pm this evening to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 12.30pm.  Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.  Donations to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR