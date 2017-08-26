Deborah Foley, Meanus, Killorglin and Surrey, England

reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Sunday from 5 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass in St. James’s Church, Killorglin on Monday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin

