reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Sunday from 5 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass in St. James’s Church, Killorglin on Monday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin
Latest News
Deborah Foley, Meanus, Killorglin and Surrey, England
reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin on Sunday from 5 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass in St. James's Church, Killorglin on Monday at 10.30am. Burial...
Edward ‘Eddie’ Goodwin, Harefield, Middlesex, England and formerly of Caherina, Tralee
reposing at Hogan's Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Monday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass in St. John's Church, Tralee on...
John Bruton on Brexit, Daniel O’Connell & The North – August 25th, 2017
The former Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader, John Bruton, spoke to Jerry ahead of his address at the Daniel O’Connell Summer School in Cahersiveen. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/KT2.mp3
Remembering Séan O’Callaghan – August 25th, 2017
The Tralee man was one of the most controversial figures of the Troubles. He was hailed as a man who renounced his support for...
Over 5000 children and teens waiting over 12 months for ophthalmologist appointment in Kerry...
There are almost 5200 children and teenagers in Kerry and Cork waiting over a year for an ophthalmologist appointment. The numbers in the two counties...
Latest Sports
Premier League Weekend Preview
It might be just the third round of games this season, but there are some stand-out matches in the Premier League this weekend. Calum Leslie...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Kerry's Rian O'Sullivan, now with Brighton and Hove Albion has been called into the Irish U19 squad. Ireland will meet The Czech Republic at...
One Change To Kerry Ladies Team For Semi Final With Dublin
Kerry have named their team for tomorrow's TG4 All Ireland semi final with Dublin. There is one change to the side from Kerry's victory over...