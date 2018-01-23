Debit card scammers currently targeting people in Kerry

A debit card scam currently targeting people in Kerry is using people’s home address to lend credence to their attempts to defraud.

Calls, received in the Tralee and Dingle area, has seen scammers ask for the person’s Visa Debit authorisation numbers on the back of the card.

The scammers claim large sums of money has disappeared from the person’s account due to ‘international fraud’ and that they need the numbers to refund the money.

Tralee Gardaí have asked the public to remain vigilant and to contact their bank and local Garda station if any such calls are received.

Gardaí say the more calls of this nature which are reported, the better.