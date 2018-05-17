DEBATE: Referendum on the Eighth Amendment – May 17th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

As the country prepares to vote on whether to repeal and replace the Eighth Amendment in the Irish Constitution next Friday, May 25th, Kerry Right to Life representative Mary Fitzgibbon and Paul Bowler of Kerry Together for Yes join Jerry O’Sullivan in studio for a live debate on the relevant issues.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR