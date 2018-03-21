Death of Man Found in Killarney – March 21st, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Condolences have been extended to the relatives of a Ukrainian man who passed away in Killarney. The man, who was in his early 40s, was found unresponsive in the Fairhill area of the town on Monday. Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Niall Kelleher, spoke to Jerry.

