Death of Man Found in Killarney – March 21st, 2018

Condolences have been extended to the relatives of a Ukrainian man who passed away in Killarney. The man, who was in his early 40s, was found unresponsive in the Fairhill area of the town on Monday. Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Niall Kelleher, spoke to Jerry.
Rents grew by over five per cent in Kerry in past year
Rents grew by over five per cent in Kerry in the past year. That's according to the latest report from the Residential Tenancies Board. It shows...
Kerry TDs take part in Dail Abortion Referendum Bill debate
A Kerry TD says legislators have failed women who travel for abortions and those who access abortion pills. The Dáil sat until close to midnight...
A Problem Shared – March 21st, 2018
Every Wednesday, therapist and psychotherapist, Val and Tony McGinley join Jerry to give their thoughts on listeners’ problems. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/problem210318part1.mp3
Time to Take Out Constitutional Reference to Mothers’ Place in the Home? – March...
Article 41.2.1 of Bunreacht na hÉireann states: “… the State recognises that by her life within the home, woman gives to the State a...