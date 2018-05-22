Deal between Dairymaster and a major Chinese company will result in expansion

A deal between Dairymaster and a major Chinese company will mean expansion for the Kerry firm.

Dairymaster is a world leader in dairy equipment manufacturing, and operates from its headquarters in Causeway.

Beijing Kingpeng Global Husbandry Technology Co. LTD or KPGH is a high-tech Chinese enterprise specialising in the planning and construction of modern livestock farms.





They’ve partnered with Dairymaster to provide advanced dairy farm equipment to customers in China; their focus is turnkey projects with farms ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 cows.

International Business Development Manager with Dairymaster, Fergus O’Meara says this deal will result in expansion.