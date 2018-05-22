Deal between Dairymaster and a major Chinese company will result in expansion

(L-R)David Byrne,  EI China Director, Brendan Gleeson, Assistant secretary of Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine, Eoin O’Leary, Ambassador of Ireland to China, Fergus O’ Meara, International Business Development Manager, Dairymaster, Mr Gao Ji Wei, CEO of King Peng, Michael Creed, TD Minister for Agriculture, Food & the Marine, Lei Zhang, Dairymaster International Sales & Marketing Executive for China, Hao Yu, EI China agriculture section

A deal between Dairymaster and a major Chinese company will mean expansion for the Kerry firm.

Dairymaster is a world leader in dairy equipment manufacturing, and operates from its headquarters in Causeway.

Beijing Kingpeng Global Husbandry Technology Co. LTD or KPGH is a high-tech Chinese enterprise specialising in the planning and construction of modern livestock farms.


They’ve partnered with Dairymaster to provide advanced dairy farm equipment to customers in China; their focus is turnkey projects with farms ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 cows.

International Business Development Manager with Dairymaster, Fergus O’Meara says this deal will result in expansion.

