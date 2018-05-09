Deadline to switch to wheelchair accessible polling station is May 17th

Kerry’s Returning Officer has published a list of polling stations for voting in the Referendum on May 25th.

Polling cards will be issued to voters, but they can also check where their polling station is on checktheregister.ie

Ten polling station locations in the county aren’t wheelchair accessible; and any voter that needs to transfer to a wheelchair-accessible one must contact the Returning Officer, Padraig Burke by the 17th of May.

Those not wheelchair accessible are:

Scoil Chill Mhic a’Domhnaigh

Caherdaniel National School

Scoil an Fheirtearaigh

Curaheen National School, Glenbeigh

Listellick National School

Scoil Eoil, Balloonagh, Tralee

Ballincrossig National School

Dromclough National School

Kilgarvan National School

Scoil Naomh Dar Earca, Valentia Island