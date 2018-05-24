Deadline approaching for Kerry towns and villages renewal scheme application

Kerry County Council is seeking expressions of interest from towns and villages in Kerry for the 2018 Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Criteria specifies towns and villages applying must have populations of less than 10,000 inhabitants.

A category of application is also available to towns and villages with populations of less than 5,000.





The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is part of the Government Action Plan for Rural Development.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 5pm Friday, May 25th.