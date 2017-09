The deadline is approaching for a €250,000 Lotto prize, bought in Kerry, to be claimed.

The winning Quick Pick ticket of the Lotto Plus 2 from Saturday the 17th of June was sold at Supervalu on Railway Road in Kenmare.

The winning numbers were 1, 17, 30, 33, 35, and 43; the bonus number was 2.

Ticketholders have 90 days to claim their prize, so the deadline is tomorrow (Friday, the 15th of September).

The National Lottery is appealing to players to check their tickets.