Deadline approaching to claim Lotto prize sold in Kenmare

Time is running out for the winner of a Lotto prize, sold in Kerry, to come forward.

The National Lottery is appealing to players to check their tickets for the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000 from Saturday the 17th of June.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold at Supervalu on Railway Road in Kenmare, and the winning numbers were 1, 17, 30, 33, 35, and 43; the bonus number was 2.

Ticketholders have 90 days to claim their prize, so the deadline is the 15th of September.

The National Lottery is also appealing to the winner of a half-a-million-euro EuroMillions Plus prize to come forward; the winning ticket was sold in Ennis.

Communications Executive with the National Lottery, Fran Whearty says the lucky ticketholders should sign the back of their tickets and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team: