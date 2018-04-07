DD ‘Deirdre’ Horan nee Sheehy, Beenoskee, Ballyard and formerly of Racecourse Lawn and Clonmore Terrace, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Sunday from 3 to 5pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Cordal. House Strictly private please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Rett Syndrome Association of Ireland, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.

