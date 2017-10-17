DCU honours Lispole native Sr Stan

Dublin City University has conferred an Honorary Doctorate on Lispole native Sr. Stanislaus Kennedy.

Sr Kennedy or Sr Stan as she is affectionately known, is the founder of Focus Ireland, Young Social Innovators, and the Immigrant Council of Ireland.

Sr Stan was honoured for her work over decades, challenging social inequality in Ireland, particularly in the area of homelessness.

At the ceremony this morning, DCU also conferred an Honorary Doctorate on former President of the United States, Bill Clinton in recognition of his leadership in building and consolidating peace and reconciliation on the island of Ireland.