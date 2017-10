A spokesperson for Kerry Airport has confirmed that apart from the 7.30am Dublin flight this morning – all Aer Lingus and Ryanair flights from the airport are cancelled today.

The airport is advising passengers not to travel to the airport for safety reasons but to contact their airline directly in relation to any queries.

Passengers will be re-booked on the next available flight or be refunded.

It’s intended that flights from the airport will resume tomorrow.