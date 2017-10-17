Hear how Jerry and the Radio Kerry team brought full and up-to-date coverage of Storm Ophelia. In part one, you’ll hear from Kerry County Council, the HSE and Met Éireann.
Over 3,000 customers remain without power in Kerry
Over 3,000 homes and businesses in Kerry remain without power this morning. According to the ESB Power Check website, there are 20 faults in the...
Motorists across Kerry asked to drive with caution
Motorists across Kerry are being asked to drive with caution this morning. There were trees down yesterday in many parts of the county blocking roads,...
HSE and Community Healthcare services return to normal where possible
The HSE has said that its intended that outpatient appointments at acute hospitals in the South West Hospital Group will be fully provided today,...
The Day of Storm Ophelia Part 1 – October 16th, 2017
Reporting on Storm Ophelia, Part 2 – October 16th, 2017
Jerry spoke to the ESB, the Gardaí as well as heard about a marvellous community response to help the more vulnerable. Also a heating...
