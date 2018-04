Stage 3 of Kerry Group Ras Mumhan starts at 11.30.

The stage covers 155km in South Kerry, including the Category 1 Climb at Coom An Easpaig only adds to the intrigue. The stage starts and finishes in Waterville.

The route is Waterville, Ballinskelligs, Valentia, , Cahirsiveen, Dromid, New Chapel Cross, Portmagee, Coom An Easpaigh, The Glen and on to the finish in Waterville.