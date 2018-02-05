Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Boherbue, Tralee tomorrow Tuesday (Feb 6th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. John’s Church, Ashe St., Tralee. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by private cremation.
Public’s input sought on language plan for Dingle town
The public is being encouraged to lend their ideas to an Irish language plan for Dingle. The West Kerry town has been offered the opportunity...
Dawn Mason née Rogers, Caherleaheen, Tralee.
Reposing at Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Boherbue, Tralee tomorrow Tuesday (Feb 6th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. John's Church, Ashe...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Killarney Derry McCarthy, captain 2018- It is a massive honour for me to become Mens’ Club Captain of this great golf club for 2018. I am...
Clifford A Doubt for IT Tralee’s Sigerson Cup Quarter Final
David Clifford is considered a doubt for IT Tralee’s Sigerson Cup Quarter Final. The Fossa player tweaked his hamstring during the Kerry v Mayo Allianz...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Third Level Colleges GAA Fr. Meachair Cup Camogie Championship Round 2 IT Tralee v St. Marys University, Belfast At Stradbally, Laois 7.30 Munster 40x20 Handball Masters A Singles Final Dominick Lynch Glenbeigh...
