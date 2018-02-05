Dawn Mason née Rogers, Caherleaheen, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Boherbue, Tralee tomorrow Tuesday (Feb 6th) from 5pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm to St. John’s Church, Ashe St., Tralee.  Funeral service will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by private cremation.

