David Clifford Commits To Kerry For 2018

David Clifford has committed to Kerry for 2018.

The Kingdom’s All-Ireland Minor winning captain has rejected the chance to pursue a career in the Australian Football League.

Clifford is widely expected to make the leap from the Minor to Senior grade next season.

County Chairman Tim Murphy is delighted with the news on Clifford http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fantastic.mp3

Former Kerry captain Billy O’Shea is also thrilled with these developments regarding Clifford http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/afl.mp3