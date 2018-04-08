David Sowden, Shannon View, Ferry Road, Ballyduff & late of Cornwall and Haywards Heath, Sussex, England

Reposing at his home Shannon View, Ferry Road, Ballyduff on Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Private Cremation will take place on Tuesday. No flowers or sympathy cards by request. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. House private on Tuesday morning. Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Causeway
Health Minister pledges that new GP contract negotiations will begin within a month
The Health Minister has pledged that new GP contract negotiations will begin within a month. Simon Harris last night told IMO Delegates meeting in Killarney...
Council rules out grass collection proposal for Killarney households
A councillor says a municipal grass collecting and recycling facility should be developed for householders in Killarney town. Kerry Independent Alliance Cllr Michael Gleeson raised...
Junior Premier Club Football Championship Review
Group 2 Churchill 1-17 Skelligs Rangers 3-11 Group 3 Keel 1-13 St Patrick's Blennerville 1-11 Group 4 Ballymacelligott 1-17 Listowel Emmets 3-7
Junior Club Football Championship Review
Group 1 Castlegregory 2-11 Scartaglin 1-12 Group 2 Lispole 1-15 Cromane 0-8 Played in Firies instead of Listry due to the weather, Lios Póil raced into a...
Intermediate Club Football Championship Review
Group 2 St Mary's 2-12 John Mitchel's 1-14 Group 3 Glenflesk 3-15 Waterville Frank Caseys 0-4 With both teams getting a win in Rd 1 this was a...