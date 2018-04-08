David Sowden, Shannon View, Ferry Road, Ballyduff & late of Cornwall and Haywards Heath, Sussex, England

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at his home Shannon View, Ferry Road, Ballyduff on Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Private Cremation will take place on Tuesday. No flowers or sympathy cards by request. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. House private on Tuesday morning. Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Causeway

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR