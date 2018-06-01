David Sheehan, Edgewater, The Bronx, New York & late of Ballybunion & Tarmons Cross, Tarbert.

Interment has taken place in New York.  Months Minds mass for David Sheehan will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church Tarbert on Sunday (June 3rd) at 11.30am.

