David O Sullivan, late of Minnesota, USA and 28 Church Street, Listowel

Burial will take place in Minneopolis, Minnesota, USA on Thursday the 28th September. Enquiries to O Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel
Former Kerry Senior Footballer Appointed Manager Of ITT Team
Former Kerry Senior footballer Liam Brosnan is the new manager of the IT Tralee Senior footballers. He will be assisted by Eddie O' Sullivan (Templenoe),...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Munster could be close to finding a successor to outgoing director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus. The IRFU's Performance Director David Nucifora (PR: Noose-if-ora) says...
Lyreacrompane to Knocknagoshel road closed after crane slip
Update 5pm The road between Dan Paddy Andy's Cross, Lyreacrompane and Knocknagoshel is closed until further notice. This is after a crane slipped off the road...
Terrace Talk – September 24th, 2017
On this weeks Terrace Talk with Tim Moynihan: Seamus Mulvihill who reffed the All-Ireland Ladies Final, joins us Can Dr Crokes be stopped in...
Diversions after crane slipped off the road near Knocknagoshel
A crane has slipped off the road between Dan Paddy Andy's Cross and Knocknagoshel. Tralee Gardaí say the road is currently blocked and diversions are...
Kilflynn Opens New Coursing Season
The coursing season opens this coming weekend. First up is the 3 day meeting at Kilflynn. James O’Connor reports