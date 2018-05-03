David O Brien, Tanavalla, Listowel

reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel on Friday from 5 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

