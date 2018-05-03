David O Brien, Tanavalla, Listowel

reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel on Friday from 5 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Latest News
Work on proposed Killarney Bypass back underway
Work on the proposed new 27-kilometre Killarney bypass is back underway. Funding of €25,000 has been approved for an evaluation of the N22 Farranfore to...
Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD says town needs to look at long term traffic solutions
Elsewhere, the Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District says the town needs to look towards longer term solutions to make it safer and more accessible...
Man who helped himself to a drink after breaking into a Kilflynn bar is...
A man who helped himself to a drink after breaking into a bar in Kilflynn, has been given a three-and-a-half-year sentence for theft. Martin Keane...
Tralee woman with 161 previous convictions denied bail
A woman with 161 previous convictions has been denied bail in Tralee Circuit Court. Fionnuala Moloney of 1 O'Sullivan's Lane and 29 Shanakill, Tralee, had...
New taskforce aiming to help make Tralee Ireland’s greenest town
Tralee is aiming to become Ireland's greenest town. Tralee Chamber Alliance has announced the establishment of a new environment taskforce. The group's first project is entitled...
Latest Sports
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Arsene Wenger admits the difference between winning the Europa League or not will impact on the future of Arsenal - even though he will...
Kerry Team To Play Carlow In Joe McDonagh Cup To Be Announced On Friday
The Kerry team to play Carlow in their opening game of the Joe McDonagh Cup will be named tomorrow night. It’s two years since the...
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Lee Strand U-14 County Football League Results Div 1 Glenflesk 5.14 Moyvane 4.09 Austin Stacks 3.13 Kilcummin 3.11 Div 2 Ardfert 3.17 Fossa 3.11 Kerins O'Rahillys 5.09 Ballymacelligott 4.10 Legion...