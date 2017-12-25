David Moriarty, St. Brigid’s Cottage, Kerries West, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Removal at 7:30pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Clogherbrien Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR