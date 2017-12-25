Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Removal at 7:30pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Clogherbrien Cemetery. Family flowers only please.
David Moriarty, St. Brigid’s Cottage, Kerries West, Tralee
