David Mansbridge, The Laurels, Dooradoyle, Limerick and formerly of Harrowgate, Yorkshire, UK

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Sunday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to Nessan’s Church, Raheen. Funeral service on Monday at 12.30. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. House Private Please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to bonemarrowtrust.ie

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR