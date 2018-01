Resting at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Monday (Jan.29th), from 5pm – 8pm. Requiem Mass for David Higgins will take place on Tuesday at 1 o’clock in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church. Private Cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o of The Gleasure Funeral Home.