Reposing at his residence in Cahirdown this evening from 4pm to 8.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Rosaline Mc Carthy née Curran, 15 Marina Walk, Castlequin, Cahersiveen.
Reposing at Fitzpatrick's Funeral Home, Cahirciveen today (Mon 25th Sept) from 5pm to 7.45pm. Removal at 7.45pm to the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahirsiveen to...
David Harman, Cahirdown, Listowel.
Reposing at his residence in Cahirdown this evening from 4pm to 8.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday in St. Mary's Church, Listowel...
Council’s review of housing landbank to be complete by end of September
Kerry County Council says a review of its housing landbank should be complete by the end of this month (September). It's currently carrying out the...
Kerry School In All Ireland Basketball Action Today
U16 Boys All Ireland Cup 1st Round @ 12.45 Mercy Mounthawk v St.Andrews, Dublin
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
MD O’Sheas East Kerry Under 14 Football Championship Division 1 Semi final Killarney Legion 2-17 Kilcummin 3-09 Division 3 Semi Final Currow 1-11 ...
Morning Sports Update
Brian O'Driscoll and Niamh Briggs will be among the Irish delegation, led by An Taoiseach Leo Varadakar, which will make its Rugby World Cup...