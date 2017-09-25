David Harman, Cahirdown, Listowel.

Reposing at his residence in Cahirdown this evening from 4pm to 8.30pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.  Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

