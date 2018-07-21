David Griffin, McCowens Lane, Tralee and formerly of Leeds, Yorkshire

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday evening from 3.30 to 5pm followed by removal to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Monday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu to St. Margaret’s Boxing Club, Tralee.

